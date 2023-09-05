Search

Parvez Elahi re-arrested after IHC's release orders

ISLAMABAD — Despite the Islamabad High Court's (IHC) ruling to postpone his arrest under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public ruling (MPO) and release Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, a former chief minister of Punjab, from detention, he was once again taken into custody on Tuesday in the nation's capital.

The chief and deputy commissioners of Islamabad were among those who received notifications from the court for a hearing that was set for Wednesday.

Additionally, it instructed the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) not to speak publicly before the hearing scheduled for tomorrow.

Elahi's attorneys, Sardar Abdul Razzaq and Sardar Shahbaz, arrived at Police Lines in Islamabad in accordance with the court's instructions. However, the security guards posted at the main entrance originally blocked their admission, leading to a tense confrontation. They eventually received permission to enter.

The attorneys delivered the court's order to the police, which resulted in his release. But as soon as he went outside, the former chief minister was arrested once more.

A spokesperson for the Capital Police stated that Elahi was taken into custody in connection with case number 23/3 and that he was picked up from the main gate of the Police Lines in Islamabad.

He said that the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and plainclothes officers had detained the former chief minister.

