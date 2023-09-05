IHC orders Islamabad police to release Parvez Elahi

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday halted the detention of Parvez Elahi, the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), under the 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order) and directed the Islamabad police to release him.

Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab, was re-apprehended by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police shortly after his release by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 1, following a Lahore High Court (LHC) ruling.

Parvez Elahi submitted a petition to the IHC challenging his arrest by the Islamabad police under the 3-MPO.

His initial arrest on June 1 was in connection with Rs70 million corruption case related to the misappropriation of development funds designated for the Gujrat district.

Since then, the PTI president and close aide to Chairman Imran Khan has been in custody on various charges. Despite being released multiple times on court orders over approximately two and a half months, he was promptly re-arrested each time.

His detention took place during a crackdown against the party’s leadership following the May 9 riots.