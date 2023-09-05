Pakistan women complete historic T20 whitewash over South Africa

KARACHI – Pakistan achieved a clean sweep of the series against South Africa with a 3-0 victory after defeating the visitors in the third and final women’s Twenty20 International at the National Bank Stadium on Monday.
Under the leadership of Nida Dar, Pakistan had previously won the first two matches of the series by five and seven wickets, respectively.
In the final match, Pakistan successfully defended a total of 150 runs, narrowly denying the visitors a consolation win by just six runs.
This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy for Pakistan, as South Africa had been the runners-up in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February of the same year and were ranked two places higher than Pakistan, occupying the fifth position in the team rankings for the format.
Alhumdulliah Many Congratulations to each and every member of the team, support staff, PCB family and my beloved fans. This win is for my beloved country. Pakistan Zindabad @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB @aliya_riaz37 @SidraAmin31 @sadiaiqbal45 @imfatimasana @MuneebaAli17 #pakvsa pic.twitter.com/Y0ki0gsTKw— Nida Dar (@CoolNidadar) September 4, 2023
While Pakistan had executed clinical run chases in the first two matches, the focus in the third match shifted to their bowling performance, and the bowlers delivered.
Although South Africa lost only five wickets, with Sadia Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu claiming two each for Pakistan, they found themselves needing seven runs on the last ball of the match, a task that proved too difficult for the Proteas.
South Africa had a strong start, with their captain and opener, Laura Wolvaardt, smashing 72 off 54 balls, including nine fours. The second-best batting performance for the visitors came from Nadine de Klerk, who scored 20 off 22 balls. This highlighted the lack of support for Wolvaardt’s efforts, ultimately slowing down their chase and resulting in a defeat.
In the earlier innings, Sidra Amin and Bismah Maroof contributed 39 runs each, while Nida Dar’s explosive 20-ball 36, featuring five fours and a six, helped Pakistan reach a total of 150-5.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.