Lahore court issues arrest warrants for PML-N's Captain (r) Safdar

LAHORE – A local court in Punjab capital on Friday issued arrest warrants for Captain (r) Safdar, husband of PML-N V.P Maryam Nawaz, in a case related to the interference in the state’s affairs.

Reports in local media said Judicial Magistrate Bilal Munir Waraich issued a bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader and summoned him for the charge-sheet process on November 25.

During today's hearing, Safdar’s counsel Khawar Mehboob Malik appeared before the court.

Earlier, Lahore police completed the investigation against the son-in-law of the deposed premier and submitted a challan in the said case.

More to follow…