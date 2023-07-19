Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan elect to bat first against India

COLOMBO – Pakistan Shaheens have won the toss and elected to bat first against India A in a game of the the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

The team green eye third consecutive win as it secured two successive wins after beating Nepal and UAE.

???? ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup ???? Pakistan Shaheens win the toss and elect to bat first against India A ????#BackTheBoysInGreen pic.twitter.com/gEAv6FsIEr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 19, 2023

Earlier this week, Qasim Akram’s maiden six-wicket haul in List-A cricket and half-centuries by Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub led Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding 184-run win over UAE A at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium in Colombo.

Chasing 310 to win, the spin duo of Qasim and Sufiyan Muqeem were all over the UAE A batters after openers Aryansh Sharma (37, 34b, 8x4s) and Jonathan Figy (25, 50, 4x4s) stitched a 59-run partnership for the first wicket.

After the departure of both opening batters, only Nilansh Keswani (17, 30b, 2x4s) and Ethan D’Souza (10,19b, 2x4s) managed to enter into double figures.

Qasim, with his right-arm off-spin bowling, bagged six wickets for 26 runs from 10 overs while left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan ended up with match figures of 8.5-1-36-3.