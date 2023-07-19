Meta launches ChatGPT, Bard’s rival Llama 2 as AI race continues 

Meta, the Facebook’s parent company, has rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI) system named Llama 2, throwing a challenge to ChatGPT and Google's Bard.
For the launch of the next generation of open source large language model, Meta received cooperation from Microsoft. A feature that make the Llama 2 unique is that it will be available for free for research and commercial use.
“We’re opening access to Llama 2 with the support of a broad set of companies and people across tech, academia, and policy who also believe in an open innovation approach to today’s AI technologies,” Meta said in its official blog.
“We’re including model weights and starting code for the pretrained model and conversational fine-tuned versions too. As Satya Nadella announced on stage at Microsoft Inspire, we’re taking our partnership to the next level with Microsoft as our preferred partner for Llama 2 and expanding our efforts in generative AI”.
Starting from Tuesday, Llama 2 is available in the Azure AI model catalog, enabling developers using Microsoft Azure to build with it and leverage their cloud-native tools for content filtering and safety features.
It is also optimized to run locally on Windows, giving developers a seamless workflow as they bring generative AI experiences to customers across different platforms. Llama 2 is available through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face, and other providers too.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
