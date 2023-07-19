Meta launches ChatGPT, Bard’s rival Llama 2 as AI race continues 

Meta, the Facebook’s parent company, has rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI) system named Llama 2, throwing a challenge to ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

For the launch of the next generation of open source large language model, Meta received cooperation from Microsoft. A feature that make the Llama 2 unique is that it will be available for free for research and commercial use.

“We’re opening access to Llama 2 with the support of a broad set of companies and people across tech, academia, and policy who also believe in an open innovation approach to today’s AI technologies,” Meta said in its official blog.

“We’re including model weights and starting code for the pretrained model and conversational fine-tuned versions too. As Satya Nadella announced on stage at Microsoft Inspire, we’re taking our partnership to the next level with Microsoft as our preferred partner for Llama 2 and expanding our efforts in generative AI”.

Starting from Tuesday, Llama 2 is available in the Azure AI model catalog, enabling developers using Microsoft Azure to build with it and leverage their cloud-native tools for content filtering and safety features.

It is also optimized to run locally on Windows, giving developers a seamless workflow as they bring generative AI experiences to customers across different platforms. Llama 2 is available through Amazon Web Services (AWS), Hugging Face, and other providers too.