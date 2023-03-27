Search

TechnologyViral

AI users shocked as ChatGPT leaks people's conversations, personal details

Web Desk 02:40 PM | 27 Mar, 2023
AI users shocked as ChatGPT leaks people's conversations, personal details

LAHORE – The latest tool from Open AI ChatGPT has stunned users and is being touted as a groundbreaking bot for holding conversation with the end user. As people are curious to play with it, the latest tech has backfired.

In a short span, the bot attracted a lot of users and its servers could not function properly. As people get their hands on the latest tech, personal details of users like credit cards and conversations of some users have been leaked.

People even observed seeing chat histories in their accounts that they never had with the AI tool.

Several users shared the development online, while the company temporarily closed the ‘dangerous’ AI tool because of the data breach. OpenAI told the media that the chatbot has been deactivated to fix the glitch.

A user shared a screen recording showing that whatever audio message you send to ChatGPT via WhatsApp is also available in written text.

For those who want to know about the basics of ChatGPT, it is a data-driven AI tool which generates responses to a given prompt.

AI: Threat or blessing?

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

People leave restaurants 'without paying bills' during earthquake in Pakistan (VIDEO)

01:50 PM | 22 Mar, 2023

Russian hacker network leaks nudes of US cancer patients

11:56 PM | 9 Mar, 2023

Ex-chief justice Saqib Nisar’s Whatsapp hacked amid audio leaks controversy surrounding top judges

01:05 PM | 6 Mar, 2023

Google bans over dozen apps using Nadra's identity to spy on Pakistani users

02:20 PM | 19 Feb, 2023

Pakistani social media users slam Islamabad resident for keeping leopard in DHA

11:32 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania Shah indicted in video leaks case

12:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Muneeb Butt, Aiman, Minal, Mohsin Ikram drop charges against Feroze ...

10:55 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 27th March 2023

09:08 AM | 27 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 27, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.1 286.15
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 345.5 349
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.4 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 187 189.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.6 759.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.31 41.71
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.62 932.61
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.56 179.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 23.64
Omani Riyal OMR 731.97 739.97
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.43 78.13
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.97 311.47
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470
Mirpur PKR 204,800 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: