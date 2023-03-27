Are Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez dating?

It appears that singers Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have rekindled their love lives. Rumours of their budding romance have been swirling since they were seen getting cosy on multiple dates in New York City. Now, according to Page Six, the two are officially a couple.

Entertainment Tonight reported that on Thursday, Malik and Gomez were spotted walking around SoHo in New York City, holding hands and kissing. A witness, a waiter at the restaurant where the couple dined, described seeing them together and said they seemed comfortable and clearly on a date.

Neither Malik nor Gomez has commented publicly on their relationship, but they do follow each other on Instagram. Malik, who only follows 18 people on the photo-sharing app, seems to be enjoying his time with Gomez.

Malik's ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid is reportedly supportive of his new relationship. According to a source close to Hadid, she has "moved on" and has no issues with Malik dating. The source also mentioned that as long as Malik is happy, stable, and a good co-parent to their daughter Khai, Hadid is fine with whoever he goes out with.

Hadid and Malik dated on and off for seven years before their split in 2021. Despite their breakup, the two have remained amicable co-parents and moved on to new romantic relationships.