Mukesh Ambani's wealth grows by Rs25,000 crore after Anant-Radhika marriage, but how?

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a lavish wedding for their youngest son, Anant Ambani.
Anant tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. Radhika, now a member of the Ambani family, shares a warm relationship with all the family members. It appears that Radhika has brought good fortune to the Ambani family, as Mukesh Ambani's financial standing has improved significantly since the wedding.
Mukesh Ambani's net worth has grown by Rs25,000 crore following Anant and Radhika's wedding.
Anant Ambani's wedding has been a major topic of discussion recently. Despite the substantial expenses and resources dedicated to the wedding, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has experienced remarkable growth.
If reports are to be believed, ten days after the wedding festivities, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has seen a surge by a whopping Rs. 25,000 crores (approximately USD 3 billion). According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the billionaire's wealth has increased, which has made him the 11th world's richest person.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 21, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.15 for buying and 280.85 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.25.
British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.15
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.35
|303.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354.75
|358.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.40
|77.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.60
|74.32
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.15
|749.15
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.50
|205.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.05
|40.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|36.05
|36.05
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.00
|204.00
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.50
|7.65
