Mukesh Ambani's wealth grows by Rs25,000 crore after Anant-Radhika marriage, but how?

Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a lavish wedding for their youngest son, Anant Ambani.

Anant tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12, 2024. Radhika, now a member of the Ambani family, shares a warm relationship with all the family members. It appears that Radhika has brought good fortune to the Ambani family, as Mukesh Ambani's financial standing has improved significantly since the wedding.

Mukesh Ambani's net worth has grown by Rs25,000 crore following Anant and Radhika's wedding.

Anant Ambani's wedding has been a major topic of discussion recently. Despite the substantial expenses and resources dedicated to the wedding, Mukesh Ambani's wealth has experienced remarkable growth.

If reports are to be believed, ten days after the wedding festivities, Mukesh Ambani's net worth has seen a surge by a whopping Rs. 25,000 crores (approximately USD 3 billion). According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, the billionaire's wealth has increased, which has made him the 11th world's richest person.