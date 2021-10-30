'Remember the name': Netizens, celebs cheer for Asif Ali after World Cup victory over Afghanistan

Pakistan’s T20 match against Afghanistan was undoubtedly thrilling and cricketer Asif Ali powered his way into the hearts of cricket buffs with his memorable performance.

Celebrities and the masses alike jumped onto the bandwagon to heap praise on Asif Ali's spectacular performance as he turned the tide smashing 25 runs off 7 balls.

Hitting a series of high-powered shots that powered Pakistan win, the 30-year-old left the nation proud and everyone is echoing the sentiments of pride.

Joining the social media praise list, several fans and stars took to social media to express their joy and compliment the team’s stellar performance.

Momina Mustehsan, Ushna Shah, Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, Farhan Saeed and many other celebrities lauded the Men in Green.

Mashallah we are the best team of the tournament period. If God forbid we loose a match in a knockout stage itll just be unfortunate. The thrill, the energy , the enthusiasm i see in Pakistan team im this tournament, i dont see it in any other. Mubarak#T20WorldCup21 #PakvsAfg — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) October 29, 2021

Another great match, another big win masha Allah. Asif Ali, what a confident player!! To choose to play that over and deliver with aplomb - Well done @AasifAli2018! Good innings by @babarazam258 too. Our chances of reaching the final looking bright insha Allah. Keep it up boys! pic.twitter.com/xS3wunIhnk — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 29, 2021

Mera to dil chah raha hai main khud team ki Nazar utar loon! #KahinNazarNaLagJaye #MashallahMashallah ! #T20WorldCup — Kubra Khan Official (@KubraMKhan) October 29, 2021

Boys in green better get some high level international brand endorsements after they bring home the cup. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) October 29, 2021

Brilliant game of cricket! Very well played by both teams!@ACBofficials kudos to you, and @TheRealPCB - CONGRATULATIONS! Perhaps not too soon to point out the discipline and consistency that our team is displaying ???????? — Momina Mustehsan (@MominaMustehsan) October 29, 2021

Fantastic Victory,Fantastic coffee,Fantastic atmosphere and my fantastic team. Enjoyed the match and Asif Ali’s finish #PakistanZindabad https://t.co/fviuTQhwdG — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) October 29, 2021

Thank you Asif Ali!!! You are a hero!!!#PakvsAfg

Congratulations Pakistan for the hat-trick of wins in #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/AtSpdcR5Gn — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) October 29, 2021

Remember the name @AasifAli2018 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

Just watched @AasifAli2018's innings again for the 154th time.



What a story.



Who can stop this team? — Dennis 6.6.66 (@DennisCricket_) October 30, 2021

Our great friend and cricket visionary @ProfDeano always believed in @AasifAli2018 to get @IsbUnited out of tough positions. What a finisher he is! @ChuckBerry1969 @wasimakramlive #PakvsAfg — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) October 29, 2021

Who said Pakistan have a power hitting problem #AsifAli #PakvsAfg — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali player of the match and pride of #Pakistan said on TV that “I told Shoaib Malik don’t worry I can hit 25 even in the last over” but he did it long before that #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/fk19MzDrGH — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) October 29, 2021

Pakistan's run chase was at 124-5 with 24 runs needed off 12 remaining balls to bag a win when Ali swooped in and raised the score with a volley of sixes, which ultimately powered Pakistan to victory.