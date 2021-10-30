'Remember the name': Netizens, celebs cheer for Asif Ali after World Cup victory over Afghanistan
Web Desk
09:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
'Remember the name': Netizens, celebs cheer for Asif Ali after World Cup victory over Afghanistan
Share

Pakistan’s T20 match against Afghanistan was undoubtedly thrilling and cricketer Asif Ali powered his way into the hearts of cricket buffs with his memorable performance.

Celebrities and the masses alike jumped onto the bandwagon to heap praise on Asif Ali's spectacular performance as he turned the tide smashing 25 runs off 7 balls.

Hitting a series of high-powered shots that powered Pakistan win, the 30-year-old left the nation proud and everyone is echoing the sentiments of pride.

Joining the social media praise list, several fans and stars took to social media to express their joy and compliment the team’s stellar performance.

Momina Mustehsan, Ushna Shah, Humayun Saeed, Kubra Khan, Farhan Saeed and many other celebrities lauded the Men in Green.

Pakistan's run chase was at 124-5 with 24 runs needed off 12 remaining balls to bag a win when Ali swooped in and raised the score with a volley of sixes, which ultimately powered Pakistan to victory.

T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 5 ... 10:35 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

DUBAI – Pakistan beat Afghanistan by five wickets as Asif Ali scored 25 runs in just 7 balls. He hit four ...

More From This Category
T20 World Cup – England beat Australia by 8 ...
10:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Lulusar Whites beat Pink in All Girls Exhibition ...
08:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain dies of Covid-19
07:58 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis: Abdullah, ...
07:33 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to ...
05:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Juhi Chawla signs surety bond for Aryan Khan's ...
06:06 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain dies of Covid-19
07:58 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr