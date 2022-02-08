Shoaib Akhtar has a thoughtful message for public in first TikTok video
Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has shared his first video on TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing app, giving a thoughtful message to public.
Taking to Twitter, the Rawalpindi Express shared his maiden TikTok video in order to introduce his account to his fans.
"Finally, i am on your favorite platform #TikTok . Cricket & so much more, but with responsibility. Watch my first video & follow me!," Akhtar wrote.
In the video, Shoaib Akhtar can be seen sitting on a heavy bike and carrying a helmet in his hands.
@shoaib.akhtar100 Finally i am on Tik Tok. For a good cause. Will try to keep it that way :) #aapsafetohappsafe #khayalrakhiye #safetogether #tiktokpartner ♬ original sound - shoaib.akhtar100
"Like you need to wear a helmet before bike riding and face my bowling, you should also slow down, (and) think before sharing anything on the internet [to check] if it is hurting anyone,” he said.
The short-video ends with the forcer paceman wearing the helmet, kickstarting the motorcycle and riding away.
The video has so far received more than 72K likes while over 42K people have started following him since he uploaded the first video.
