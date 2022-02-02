Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts 

06:31 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts 
KARACHI - Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has shared his first video on TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing app, and it has been winning hearts. 

The Armaan star is followed by more than 69,000 fans on the social media platform. 

The video begins with the top-rated actor writing a message on a glass wall. “Let’s do this, Feed the Needy”.

@ferozekhan

- ✨

♬ original sound - Feroze Khan

Feroze Khan can be seen carrying bags full of food and later distributing among deserving people on roads. 

The video has so far received more than 293K likes.  

