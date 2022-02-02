Feroze Khan’s first TikTok video wins hearts
KARACHI - Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has shared his first video on TikTok, a widely popular video-sharing app, and it has been winning hearts.
The Armaan star is followed by more than 69,000 fans on the social media platform.
The video begins with the top-rated actor writing a message on a glass wall. “Let’s do this, Feed the Needy”.
Feroze Khan can be seen carrying bags full of food and later distributing among deserving people on roads.
The video has so far received more than 293K likes.
Feroze Khan gears up for his first English rap ... 03:26 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
Pakistani heartthrob Feroze Khan has proved that he is a star performer with his blockbuster drama series and now, the ...
