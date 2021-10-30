T20 World Cup – England beat Australia by 8 wickets
Web Desk
10:37 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup – England beat Australia by 8 wickets
Share

DUBAI – England thumped arch-rivals Australia by eight wickets in their Super 12 game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Jos Buttler led the carnage with the bat, smashing the Australian bowlers to make his 71 off just 32 balls, as England chased down 126 with eight wickets and 8.2 overs remaining.

Earlier, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. England made good use of the conditions to remove Australian players for 125. 

Though the Aussies recovered from a horror start through Aaron Finch and the lower order, they failed to set up a total that would challenge the fiery England line-up.

T20 World Cup: Bavuma, Miller guide South Africa ... 02:47 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

Skipper Temba Bavuma's 46-run knock helped South Africa to register a victory against Sri Lanka in an important ICC T20 ...

More From This Category
Lulusar Whites beat Pink in All Girls Exhibition ...
08:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
'Remember the name': Netizens, celebs cheer for ...
09:45 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Ali Embroidery Junior National Tennis: Abdullah, ...
07:33 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to ...
05:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Bavuma, Miller guide South Africa ...
02:47 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Pakistan surpass India to clinch 2nd position in ...
12:00 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain dies of Covid-19
07:58 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr