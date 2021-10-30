T20 World Cup: Bavuma, Miller guide South Africa to 4-wicket victory against Sri Lanka
Skipper Temba Bavuma's 46-run knock helped South Africa to register a victory against Sri Lanka in an important ICC T20 World Cup match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
South Africa surpassed the 143-run target in the last over with four wickets in hand. David Miller made unbeaten 23 runs in the match.
Earlier, South Africa won the toss elected to field first against Sri Lanka.
South African captain Temba Bavuma had said, "One change, Quinton is in for Klaasen. The team is feeling much better than we were a couple of days ago. Quinton is in a much better state. As a team we're good and ready for the game today."
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said: "Only challenge is the wicket is the same as yesterday so it might be a bit lower than we expect. We've played two games and we've had some exposure here so it might be advantage." Sri Lanka are unchanged.
Squads:
South Africa: 1 Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk) 3 Reeza Hendricks, 4 Aiden Markam, 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Dwaine Pretorius, 8 Kagiso Rabada, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Perera (wk), 3 Charith Asalanka, 4 Avishka Fernando, 5 Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 6 Dasun Shanaka (capt.), 7 Chamika Karunaratne, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Dushmantha Chameera, 10 Maheesh Theekshana 11 Lahiru Kumara
