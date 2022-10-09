Maira Khan talks about 'Tamasha house' controversies in latest post

Lollywood diva Maira Khan is known as one of the finest and most celebrated actresses in the entertainment industry.

The Cheekh actress recently took to Instagram to get some things off her chest and surprised her fans and followers.

Khan, who has been a participant in the reality television show Tamasha, addressed some of the controversies and problems she had with the other participants.

In a now-expired Instagram live session, the Miyan Biwi Aur Woh actress talked about her tooth injury, which aggravated when she had a fight with another participant, Humaira. Khan stated that her veneers fell out, but were successfully fixed by her dentist later on. The Khamoshi star had a natural gap between her front teeth and she got veneers to fill the gap.

Discussing the verbal spat between herself and Humaira, the Meri Pyari Behniya Bane Gi Dulhaniya actress said, “I feel sad about the fight with Humaira. I feel that she is a good human being but whatever happened was sad because I didn’t want to get eliminated this way.”

The Super Saas diva also said she "knew the temperament of Humaira from the very beginning" and she was "avoiding any fights."

The Aik Se Barh Kar Aik actress added, "Mareeha Safdar and I share a good camaraderie as she is an old friend. Whatever took place in the Tamasha House was part of the show which contestants had to follow because of the show's format."

For the unversed, Tamasha is a popular Pakistani reality TV show based on the format following that of Big Brother and Bigg Boss. The show concluded on 1 October 2022 with Umer Aalam as the winner and Mareeha Safdar as the runner-up.

On the work front, Khan gained fame with Cousins, Kisay Awaaz Doon, Chambaili, Durj, Cheekh and Bewafa.