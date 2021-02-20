PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)
Share
The Yellow storm, Peshawar Zalmi, is living up to its hype as Javed Afridi drops the coolest anthem in the history of PSL.
Churning out a spectacular music video, the Zalmi anthem produced by the young maestro Abdullah Siddiqui ft. Altamash alongside Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, Esra Bilgiç and Ali Rehman is a visual treat aided with the huge star power of the celebrities.
A metaphor for diversity, the Zalmi anthem Kingdom voluntarily waves the flag of pop, in addition to the seamless blend of electronic music and heavy rock vocals.
Taking to his Instagram, Afridi gave a glimpse of the anthem for the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
"ZALMI OFFICIAL ANTHEM 2021"
View this post on Instagram
Post Afridi's confirmation of Esra Bilgiç as the franchise's brand ambassador for the PSL 6, cricket buffs are over the moon with local divas Mahira Khan and Hania Amir along with the handsome Ali Rehman magnifying the popularity of yellow storm.
Superstar Mahira Khan has reprised her role for the third time as Zalmi's brand ambassador, after the successful third and fourth season.
PSL6 – Javed Afridi welcomes Esra Bilgiç to ... 01:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
The Yellow storm, Peshawar Zalmi, is living up to its hype as a piece of great news for the PSL fans takes the Internet ...
- Man spotted driving Jaguar vehicle in reverse on Karachi road (VIDEO)06:21 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Sister of PM Imran Khan’s wife appointed at HEC on ‘merit’05:27 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
-
- Pakistan says Iran border fencing to be completed this year04:43 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
-
-
-
- Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi teaser narrates an intense storyline ...03:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021