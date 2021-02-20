PSL6 — Zalmi official anthem out now (VIDEOS)

The Yellow storm, Peshawar Zalmi, is living up to its hype as Javed Afridi drops the coolest anthem in the history of PSL.

Churning out a spectacular music video, the Zalmi anthem produced by the young maestro Abdullah Siddiqui ft. Altamash alongside Mahira Khan, Hania Amir, Esra Bilgiç and Ali Rehman is a visual treat aided with the huge star power of the celebrities.

A metaphor for diversity, the Zalmi anthem Kingdom voluntarily waves the flag of pop, in addition to the seamless blend of electronic music and heavy rock vocals.

Taking to his Instagram, Afridi gave a glimpse of the anthem for the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"ZALMI OFFICIAL ANTHEM 2021"

Post Afridi's confirmation of Esra Bilgiç as the franchise's brand ambassador for the PSL 6, cricket buffs are over the moon with local divas Mahira Khan and Hania Amir along with the handsome Ali Rehman magnifying the popularity of yellow storm.

Superstar Mahira Khan has reprised her role for the third time as Zalmi's brand ambassador, after the successful third and fourth season.