PSL6 – Javed Afridi welcomes Esra Bilgiç to Peshawar Zalmi family

The Yellow storm, Peshawar Zalmi, is living up to its hype as a piece of great news for the PSL fans takes the Internet by storm.

Javed Afridi has confirmed Esra Bilgiç as the franchise's brand ambassador for the sixth season of Pakistan Super League (PSL) alongside Mahira Khan, Hania Amir and Ali Rehman.

The 'Esra Bilgiç-Peshawar Zalmi' collaboration has the Zalmi fans super excited, as their favourite 'Halima Sultan' will be the brand ambassador.

Taking to his Instagram, Afridi warmly welcomed the Turkish star to the Peshawar Zalmi clan.

"WELCOME ESRA BILGIC @esbilgic TO THE ZALMI FAMILY," he captioned.

Besides, cricket buffs are over the moon, as a huge star power has joined the Zalmi family. Moreover, Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan will also reprise her role for the third time as Zalmi's ambassador, after the successful third and fourth season.

Esra has gained massive popularity in Pakistan, following her outstanding performance in the Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, after it started airing in the country.