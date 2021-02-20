Mawra and Urwa Hocane’s grandmother passes away
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Mawra and Urwa Hocane’s grandmother passes away
Share

The grandmother of Pakistani celebrity siblings, Mawra and Urwa Hocane has passed away.

Mawra Hocane took to her official Instagram handle, sharing the sad news of her grandmother's demise with a heartwarming throwback click from her younger brother's Nikkah ceremony.

Penning a heartfelt farewell note, the Sabaat actress wrote, "‘Inna lillah wa inna eleyhe rajioon’The only grandparent I had for my whole life, the only person I spoke in Punjabi with, she taught all her grandchildren to speak in her language."

Fondly reminiscing about their bonding time, the 28-year-old star said, "She called me every other day & we’d speak briefly, I’d always tell her to pray for me & she’d always say that she did, she’d always blow a kiss end of the call & ask me if I heard it & I’d say yes. She played ludo with us, she always won up until a few years ago when we started to outsmart her & she wouldn’t like it."

Urging fans to pray for her, she concluded, "Pray for my Bari Ammi, I’ll always always smile to the memories we shared together, I think we had a good time together. Love you bari ammi.. till next time."

Prayers and condolences are being sent to the grieving family by friends and fans. May their grandmother rest in perfect eternal peace.

Aiman and Minal Khan’s father passes away 05:09 PM | 31 Dec, 2020

The father of Pakistani actress Aiman Khan passed away on Thursday. Aiman Khan's husband Muneeb Butt took to his ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi teaser narrates an ...
03:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Owners object after Peshawar DC gets over Rs20m ...
02:36 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
PSL6 – Javed Afridi welcomes Esra Bilgiç to ...
01:00 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann are engaged!
08:37 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Alyzeh Gabol is officially married, celebrities ...
06:38 PM | 19 Feb, 2021
Pakistani artist SalmanToor features in TIME100 ...
08:16 PM | 19 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi teaser narrates an intense storyline (VIDEO)
03:24 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr