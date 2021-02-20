Mawra and Urwa Hocane’s grandmother passes away

The grandmother of Pakistani celebrity siblings, Mawra and Urwa Hocane has passed away.

Mawra Hocane took to her official Instagram handle, sharing the sad news of her grandmother's demise with a heartwarming throwback click from her younger brother's Nikkah ceremony.

Penning a heartfelt farewell note, the Sabaat actress wrote, "‘Inna lillah wa inna eleyhe rajioon’The only grandparent I had for my whole life, the only person I spoke in Punjabi with, she taught all her grandchildren to speak in her language."

Fondly reminiscing about their bonding time, the 28-year-old star said, "She called me every other day & we’d speak briefly, I’d always tell her to pray for me & she’d always say that she did, she’d always blow a kiss end of the call & ask me if I heard it & I’d say yes. She played ludo with us, she always won up until a few years ago when we started to outsmart her & she wouldn’t like it."

Urging fans to pray for her, she concluded, "Pray for my Bari Ammi, I’ll always always smile to the memories we shared together, I think we had a good time together. Love you bari ammi.. till next time."

Prayers and condolences are being sent to the grieving family by friends and fans. May their grandmother rest in perfect eternal peace.