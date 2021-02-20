Owners object after Peshawar DC gets over Rs20m to buy ancestral homes of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar
Web Desk
02:36 PM | 20 Feb, 2021
The value of the ancestral property of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor has been a long-standing issue. 

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museums Department on Friday transferred more than Rs23 million to the district administration, valuing Kumar's ancestral home at Rs8.56 million and Kapoor's estate at Rs15 million, which resulted in the owners of the Bollywood biggies’ mansions raising objections on the estate’s value.

Gul Rehman Mohmand, the lawyer of Dilip Kumar’s four-marla house said that their demand for the property is Rs350million – the market rate, and the Government should pay the quoted amount if it wants buy the legendary actor’s house, the Geo News reported.

On the other hand, according to Ali Qadir, who is the owner of Raj Kapoor’s 6.25-marla Haveli said the estate had an exclusive status which is why the government should pay Rs2 billion for it. He also warned that the rate offered by PTI is not acceptable to him and he will approach the court to negate it.

According to Dr Abdul Samad, KP Archaeology and Museum's Department Director, the government had decided that the legendary actors’ ancestral properties should be turned into museums as this will help preserving the decaying mansions.

Previously, the owners of the two buildings made several attempts to demolish them for constructing commercial plazas in view of their prime location. Even though they were stopped by the archaeology department, keeping in view their historic importance.

