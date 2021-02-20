Mahira Khan's Barwaan Khiladi teaser narrates an intense storyline (VIDEO)

Mahira Khan’s big step into the world of filmmaking comes as a breath of fresh air as she has launched the trailer of Barwaan Khiladi – her first production venture under Soul Fry Films banner with Nina Kashif.

Directed by Adnan Sarwar, Barwaan Khiladi's minute-long teaser gives the audience an insight into the obvious animosity between the two leads swinging bats escalating into fist exchange within seconds.

From adrenaline rush in the field to glimmer of romance, the teaser promises a story pondering on friendships, relationships, unity, failure and courage.

Khan took to her Instagram to post the teaser as she captioned it 'Bismillah' alongside tagging the entire cast and crew.

Starring Danyal Zafar, Kinza Hashmi and Shahveer Jafri in pivotal roles, the web series also showcases Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi and Saba Faisal.

Barwaan Khiladi is expected to release on 'Tapmad TV' soon.