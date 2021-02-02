Kinza Hashmi, Danyal Zafar to debut in Mahira Khan's cricket-themed web series
Web Desk
04:58 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Kinza Hashmi, Danyal Zafar to debut in Mahira Khan's cricket-themed web series
Share

Mahira Khan announces her upcoming venture as she steps in the world of filmmaking and production. 'Baarwan Khiladi' will be the first project out of the superstar's production label.

Set against the backdrop of cricket, the project has high expectations, since the story revolves around Pakistan’s most played sport - cricket.

Kinza Hashmi will be appearing alongside Danyal Zafar in Mahira’s debut production, and the news has spread like wildfire. Hopes are high, that the duo will absolutely look phenomenal together.

The Raees star announced the big news through her Instagram handle on Monday.

"A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games - Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you. Baarwaan Khiladi ♥️????P.S Let’s get this party started boys"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Khan's post tagged famous names including Mohsin Gillani, Saba Faisal, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi, and promising new talent such as Shahveer Jafferi, Zarrar Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Meer Yousuf, among others.

Mahira's production venture partner, Nina Kashif, is already a well established producer. Kashif brought many Turkish dramas to Pakistani audience on Urdu1.

She also produced the masterpiece Baaghi, which was a biographical TV show on the controversial Pakistani figure, Qandeel Baloch, who was murdered by her brother in the name of honour in July 2016.

Mahira Khan turns producer with web-series ... 06:38 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

Mahira Khan’s big step into the world of filmmaking comes as a breath of fresh air, as she announces her ...

More From This Category
PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing ...
06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Aamir Liaquat invites backlash after mocking ...
05:17 PM | 2 Feb, 2021
Mehdi Hassan’s mausoleum to be restored, says ...
10:01 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
UnitingCultures - Ayeza Khan and Gülsim Ali team ...
08:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Sania Mirza wishes hubby Shoaib Malik on 39th ...
07:11 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
Sir Ganga Ram’s great-great-granddaughter ...
07:51 PM | 1 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PM Imran Khan gains weight due to increasing workload
06:01 PM | 2 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr