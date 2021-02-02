Kinza Hashmi, Danyal Zafar to debut in Mahira Khan's cricket-themed web series

Mahira Khan announces her upcoming venture as she steps in the world of filmmaking and production. 'Baarwan Khiladi' will be the first project out of the superstar's production label.

Set against the backdrop of cricket, the project has high expectations, since the story revolves around Pakistan’s most played sport - cricket.

Kinza Hashmi will be appearing alongside Danyal Zafar in Mahira’s debut production, and the news has spread like wildfire. Hopes are high, that the duo will absolutely look phenomenal together.

The Raees star announced the big news through her Instagram handle on Monday.

"A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games - Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you. Baarwaan Khiladi ♥️????P.S Let’s get this party started boys"

Khan's post tagged famous names including Mohsin Gillani, Saba Faisal, Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi, and promising new talent such as Shahveer Jafferi, Zarrar Khan, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Meer Yousuf, among others.

Mahira's production venture partner, Nina Kashif, is already a well established producer. Kashif brought many Turkish dramas to Pakistani audience on Urdu1.

She also produced the masterpiece Baaghi, which was a biographical TV show on the controversial Pakistani figure, Qandeel Baloch, who was murdered by her brother in the name of honour in July 2016.