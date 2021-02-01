Mahira Khan turns producer with web-series 'Baarwan Khiladi'

Mahira Khan’s big step into the world of filmmaking comes as a breath of fresh air, as she announces her production venture Soul Fry Films with Nina Kashif.

'Baarwan Khiladi' will be the first project out of the superstar's production label. The Tapmad's first originally produced web show will be directed by Adnan Sarwar.

Set against the backdrop of cricket, the project has high expectations, since the story revolves around Pakistan’s most played sport - cricket.

The Raees star announced the big news through her Instagram handle on Monday.

"A coming of age story set against the backdrop of the OG of all games - Cricket. A story about friendships, relationships, unity, failure, success, love and courage. A small peak into a labour of love and hard work.. from all of us to all of you. Baarwaan Khiladi ♥️????P.S Let’s get this party started boys"

Announcing her first production venture ‘SoulFry Films’ with co-producer Nida Kashif, the 36 year old diva revealed, "There is a story behind everything and I live for stories - hearing them and telling them.I’m nervous and excited to share with all of you my first venture into production. I would have no one better to be my co-pilot in this trip with me other than Nina Kashif"

On the work front, Mahira Khan will be seen in Bilal Lashari's The Legend of Maula Jatt and Qasim Mehmood's Neelofer, alongside Humsafar co-star Fawad Khan.