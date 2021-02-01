Amir Khan reacts to Pakistani boxer's death from punch in the face (VIDEO)

KARACHI – World champion Amir Khan on Monday reacted to the tragic death of boxer inside the ring during a contest held in the Sindh capital.

The youngest British Olympic Boxing medalist raising question said that the rival boxer, whose punch proved fatal, might be overweight.

“The bouts of the rival boxers shows that he was of more weight than that of the deceased player” said Amir Khan.

He also urged the authorities to ensure the presence of doctors and medical teams when the matches are held for immediate treatment of the players.

On Sunday, 33-year-old Muhammad Aslam passed away after being punched on the face by rival Muhammad Wali in cruise weight category during “Fight Night Series” organised by Pakistan Boxing Council at a club in Karachi.

In the viral video, it can be seen that Aslam fell unconscious after receiving a punch below the chin. He was later taken to hospital but he could not survive.

The Pakistan Boxing Federation has condemned the death of the player and has disassociated itself from the organisers, besides calling the event illegal.

The PBF has also established a two-member committee, comprising Asghar Baloch and Younis Pathan, to probe the matter.

The deceased boxer, who was eldest among four brothers and five sisters, has been laid to rest in Pishin.