Amir Khan wants India to ‘open gates’ for Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Boxing star Amir Khan on Wednesday urged the Indian government to allow its Sikh community to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan.

The boxing legend released the message in a video during his visit to Kartarpur.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: “Amazing experience visiting Kartarpur today at Guru Nanak’s shrine. Thank you for the hospitality. I request the Indian government to allow the Sikh community to visit pakistan kartarpur”.

In his video message, he said that the Gurdawara Darbar Sahib depicts true interfaith harmony in Pakistan.

Amazing experience visiting Kartarpur today at Guru Nanak’s shrine. Thank you for the hospitality ❤️. I request the Indian government to allow the Sikh community to visit pakistan kartarpur @PakistanFauj @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/L5gHri55CA — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) December 16, 2020

“Pakistan is a land religious where freedom is provided to all minorities with no threats,” he added.

Lashing out at India over its curbs against minorities, he said that India used to take steps to undermine minorities.

He highlighted that situation in occupied Kashmir, Babri Mosque incident and restrictions on Sikh community reflect India’s anti-minorities moves.

Amir Khan trusts in 'amazing' PM Imran 11:27 AM | 22 Oct, 2020 ISLAMABAD – Boxing star Amir Khan has declined the offer to join Pakistan politics, saying that Pakistan is being ...

On Oct 2, Pakistan reopened the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after an "overall improvement in the COVID-19 situation," allowing Indian Sikh community to visit their sacred place daily from dawn to dusk as per the bilateral agreement made in 2019 between India and Pakistan.

Pakistan reopens Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib ... 09:32 PM | 2 Oct, 2020 ISLAMABAD – As the Covid-19 improves overall in the country, the Pakistani government has reopened the Gurdwara ...

Visits to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur had been suspended for Sikh pilgrims in March by Pakistan following the coronavirus breakout in the country.

It was reopened briefly in June to commemorate Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary, while India had rejected Pakistan's offer and refused to open gates for Sikh pilgrims

The first Guru of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Sahib, had spent the last 18 years of his life in Kartarpur, a town located in Punjab province's Narowal district.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9 last year.