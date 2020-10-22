Boxer Amir Khan declares Imran Khan “amazing” PM
11:27 AM | 22 Oct, 2020
Boxer Amir Khan declares Imran Khan “amazing” PM
ISLAMABAD – Boxing star Amir Khan has declined the offer to join Pakistan politics, saying that Pakistan is being run by the 'amazing' Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Taking to social site Twitter, the star boxer said that he has talked to his advisory team and has decided to decline the offer to join Pakistan politics. "The country is run by an amazing PM Imran Khan and we all have trust in him,”

33 years old professional boxer said I prefer continuing my charity work AKFoundation in UK, Pakistan and the rest of the world to make areas better and safer.

