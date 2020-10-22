Usman Mukhtar's ‘Bench’ screened at Cannes International Independent Film Festival

12:07 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Usman Mukhtar's ‘Bench’ screened at Cannes International Independent Film Festival
Actor and director Usman Mukhtar had added another feather to his cap by making his Cannes debut with the short film 'Bench'.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Paris, recently tweeted about the film's screening. "Pakistani short film Bench by Usman Mukhtar is being screened today at the Cannes International Film Festival taking place in France from October 18-20, 2020."

Starring Mukhtar alongside Rubya Chaudhry, 'Bench' had been shortlisted for the Cannes International Independent Film Festival in September.

“With great humility, joy and pride do we announce that Bench has been selected at the first Cannes International Independent Film Festival – CIIFF,” Mukhtar shared at that time.

Back in July, ‘Bench’ won big internationally at South Shore Film Festival, New York! 

Directed by Usman Mukhtar and written by Ali Mudar, the story revolves around the struggles faced by a couple (played by Rubya and Usman).

Congratulations to the entire team of the film! 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

