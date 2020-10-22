Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani to star in Shoaib Mansoor's upcoming film

A phenomenal writer and an even better filmmaker, Shoaib Mansoor changed the dynamics of Pakistan's film and TV industry with 'Khuda Ke Liye', 'Bol' and the iconic 'Alpha Bravo Charlie.'

The versatile artist is set to make a comeback, with two of the most brilliant artists Maya Ali and Emmad Irfani as the leads for his upcoming film, reported Dawn. The title of the film hasn't been disclosed yet.

Emmad and Maya will be sharing the screen space together for the first time ever.

Ali has been on a roll ever since she made her debut with 'Teefa in Trouble.' She also starred in Asim Raza's romantic comedy 'Parey Hut Love.'

Irfani gained popularity after delivering a powerful performance in the drama serial 'Cheekh' and this will be his first time working as a lead in a film. He made a cameo appearance in the movie '7 Din Mohabbat In.'

Can't wait to see what all these talented individuals have in store for us!

