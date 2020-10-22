Tandoors to remain closed in parts of Balochistan, after Qutta Naanbai Association announce strike 

QUETTA - In a bid to lodge protest against the sky-rocketing price of sugar and wheat, Tandoors (ovens) will remain closed across Quetta and parts of Balochistan.

According to media details, the citizens would face trouble and would turn to alternatives for baking of naan and bread after Naanbai Association announced strike against the government.

According to the President of Quetta Naanbai Association, the strike will be extended across the Balochistan province as the tandoor owners also facing shortage of gas besides the shortage of flour and hike in bread cost.

He said that the current rates of bread fixed by the authorities concerned van not be followed, adding that they wanted to sell 320 grams of bread against Rs 30.

However, he said, the price control committees were insisting that the price should be reduced.