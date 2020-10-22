Tandoors to remain closed in parts of Balochistan, after Qutta Naanbai Association announce strike 
Web Desk
12:53 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Tandoors to remain closed in parts of Balochistan, after Qutta Naanbai Association announce strike 
Share

QUETTA - In a bid to lodge protest against the sky-rocketing price of sugar and wheat, Tandoors (ovens) will remain closed across Quetta and parts of Balochistan.

According to media details, the citizens would face trouble and would turn to alternatives for baking of naan and bread after Naanbai Association announced strike against the government.

According to the President of Quetta Naanbai Association, the strike will be extended across the Balochistan province as the tandoor owners also facing shortage of gas besides the shortage of flour and hike in bread cost.

He said that the current rates of bread fixed by the authorities concerned van not be followed, adding that they wanted to sell 320 grams of bread against Rs 30. 

However, he said, the price control committees were insisting that the price should be reduced.

More From This Category
Cop arrested after 18-year-old dies in police ...
11:11 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
World Bank appreciates PTI govt reform agenda
10:34 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Woman shot dead for ‘honour’ infront of ...
10:31 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 13 Covid related deaths, 736 new ...
10:14 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Punjab appoints Dr Yasmin Rashid as price control ...
09:49 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Pakistan Sugar mills association along with JDW ...
09:39 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr