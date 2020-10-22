'Parwaz Hai Junoon' to commercially release in China in November

01:36 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Pakistani blockbuster film 'Parwaaz Hai Junoon', starring Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir and Hania Aamir in the lead did exceptionally well across the world and also became one of Pakistan’s highest grossing films in 2018.

Now, the multi-starrer is all set to hit the cinemas in China on November 13, 2020.

Produced by Momina & Duraid Films, 'Parwaz Hai Junoon' has become the first Pakistani film in over 3 decades to be commercially released across mainland China.

Directed by Haseeb Hasan, the film is based upon the lives of air force officers, highlighting their sacrifices for the country.

Other cast members included  Kubra Khan, Asif Raza Mir, Hina Bayat, Shamoon Abbasi and Syed Shafaat Ali.

Congratulations to team PHJ on making it to Chinese cinemas.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

