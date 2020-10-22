Twitter showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of China

NEW DELHI – Indian govt has issued a strict warning to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over the misrepresentation of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China.

Twitter does not have its own map, it was geotagging the location of Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the People’s Republic of China for Indian users.

Condemning the Jack Dorsey act, Indian IT secretary, Ajay Sawhney states this as disrespect to Indian sovereignty and integrity.

The Centre has on Thursday written to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey conveying "strong disapproval" over the micro-blogging platform's location settings that showed Leh in China.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ask Dorsey to respect sensitivities.

Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY, in his letter reminded the CEO that Leh is the headquarter of Ladakh and that both Ladakh as well as J&K are integral and inalienable parts of India, governed by the Constitution of India.

Twitter's actions not only bring disrepute to the social media platform but also "raises questions about its neutrality and fairness", the report quoted from the letter.

"We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday, and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue. Twitter remains committed to working with the government of India," a Twitter spokesperson said in response.