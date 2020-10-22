Pakistani squad for Zimbabwe test negative for COVID-19
Web Desk
02:27 PM | 22 Oct, 2020
Pakistani squad for Zimbabwe test negative for COVID-19
Share

LAHORE – All national team players have tested negative for coronavirus ahead of the Zimbabwe series, Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday (today).

On the arrival of the team at the hotel, the tests of team players along with support staff were conducted on Wednesday.

The squad will now start preparations for the three-match ODI series at the Gaddafi Stadium with training and practice session.

PCB announces squad for Zimbabwe series 01:53 PM | 19 Oct, 2020

LAHORE – Pakistan Head Coach Misbahul Haq has announced the squad for the coming series with Zimbabwe. Babar ...

Pakistan team is scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against Zimbabwe in October-November, after which the Green Shirts will travel to New Zealand where they will play two Tests and three Twenty20 matches.

The ODI series will be played in Rawalpindi with the first match taking place on October 30.

More From This Category
Pakistan to launch its own version of Netflix
12:15 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
Five killed as bus catches fire near Khuzdar
12:07 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
FATF meeting announces its verdict in Pakistan's ...
12:04 PM | 23 Oct, 2020
PML-N leader’s secret meeting upsets Nawaz
11:45 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Anti-polio drive to start in Punjab from Oct 26 ...
11:38 AM | 23 Oct, 2020
Cops arrested after 18-year-old dies in police ...
11:11 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Unfinished: Priyanka Chopra completes her memoir
11:22 AM | 23 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr