Bride’s unique Nikah condition goes viral on social media

A video circulating on social media has captured attention for showing a bride making an unusual yet meaningful condition during her Nikah ceremony.

In the video, the bride asks the groom to give a written promise that he will offer five daily prayers and also encourage her to do the same. She even allowed her husband to hold her accountable if she fails to pray regularly.

The groom happily accepted the condition and submitted a written agreement as part of their Nikah.

The moment has been widely praised online for its thoughtful and spiritual approach to marriage.

In a Nikah ceremony, a bride might set an interesting condition, like requesting a particular gift or a promise related to her future life with her husband.

A valid Nikah requires the consent of both parties (bride and groom). The Mahr, or dowry, is a gift given to the bride from the groom and is considered one of the core conditions of a Nikah.