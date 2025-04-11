Psl X Kicks Off With Scintillating Opening Ceremony

RAWALPINDI – The opening ceremony of the 10th edition of Pakistan Super League began in Rawalpindi with a spectacular display by a flying man using jet propulsion technology.

The flying man handed over the PSL 10 trophy to PSL CEO Salman Naseer, who placed it on the stage.

Children from Surtal Academy then performed the national anthem.

The ceremony was hosted by renowned presenter Zainab Abbas.

Following the anthem, actor Hamza Ali Abbasi addressed the audience, and legendary Sufi singer Abida Parveen, Ali Zafar, Abrarul Haq and others captivated everyone with her soulful performance.

Later, the crowd enjoyed an energetic performance by the music group Young Stunners.