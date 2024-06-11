T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan lock horns with Canada in must-win game today

NEW YORK – Pakistan will lock horns with Canada in a must-win game of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York today (June 11).

Team Green is required to clinch victory in both of their upcoming group stage matches to stay in the tournament. Their chances to qualify for the next round are also linked to the United States’ defeat in their both matches against Ireland and India.

If the US managed to secure a one more point, Pakistan will be disqualified in the first stage of the mega cricket tournament.

The match between Pakistan and Canada will begin at 7:30pm PST.

In case the US are outclassed by both India and Ireland, the match between Pakistan and Ireland on June 16 will hold great significance.

Squads:

Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Aaron Johnson, Ravinderpal Singh, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kaleem Sana, Dilon Heyliger, Jeremy Gordon, Nikhil Dutta, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Rayyankhan Pathan, Junaid Siddiqui, Dilpreet Bajwa, Shreyas Movva, Rishiv Joshi.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan