T20 World Cup 2024 Latest Points Table after Pakistan's shocking defeat against India

India defeated Pakistan by six runs despite posting modest total of 119 on a challenging wicket on Sunday. Babar XI, initially in control during the first half of their innings, faltered in the second half with disciplined Indian bowling, poor shot selection, and accumulating dot ball pressure that led to the shocking defeat.
Men in Blue struggled during the powerplay, losing Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early to impressive bowling from Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, but gained momentum.
Rishabh Pant anchored the Indian innings, scoring 42 runs off 31 balls on a challenging pitch. Axar Patel contributed a vital 20 runs, helping India surpass the 100-run mark.
India was bowled out for 119, marking the first time Pakistan managed to dismiss the entire Indian team in T20 cricket.
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.455
|USA
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1.451
|Canada
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.274
|Pakistan
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-0.150
|Ireland
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-1.712
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
