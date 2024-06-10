Search

Punjab police officers storm house, assault women in Chunian (VIDEO)

Web Desk
10:41 AM | 10 Jun, 2024
Another incident of police brutality reported from Punjab tehsil of Chunian, where cops forcefully entered a house and assaulted women.

The incident of violence against women occurred in Allahabad area of Chunian, and was captured in a video that went viral on social media, prompting response from police high ups.

As the clip caused outrage, a citizen identified as Abdul Majeed alleged that the police officers evicted his family from the house and handed the accommodation to influential landgrabbers.

The clip of police assault caused outrage, and District Police Officer (DPO) took notice and directed DSP Chunian to report on the matter.

