T20 World Cup 2024: Showbiz stars slam Pakistani batting after shocking loss against India

Pakistani showbiz fraternity called out Pakistan's batting after a disappointing show in high octane clash against India in World Cup match.

Rohit Sharma led India defeated Pakistan by six runs at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. Chasing a target of 120, Pakistan scored 113 for seven in 20 overs.

Amid the bashing trend, showbiz stars also jumped on bandwagon, saying batting was in shambles, some called it ridiculous. Pakistan have not lasted a session with that batting line-up, other quipped while some called for changes.

It was Pakistan's second successive defeat in World Cup 2024 after first shock against Ireland.