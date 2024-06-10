AED To PKR Convert UAE Dirham To Pakistani Rupee 10 June 2024

The buying rate for UAE Dirham in Pakistan's open market on June 10 is Rs75.25, with a selling rate of Rs76.

Monday's rate is unchanged from the last week trading day's closing rate. Pakistanis in the UAE, who earn in Dirhams, closely follow the daily exchange rate.

AED to PKR Rate Today

Date Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE June 10, 2024 Rs75.25 --

UAE Dirham is denoted by the code AED and is subdivided into 100 fils. To convert Dirhams to Pakistani Rupees, individuals can visit banks or exchange companies in Pakistan.