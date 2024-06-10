SBP to announce Monetary Policy today with potential cut in interest rates

KARACHI - State Bank of Pakistan will announce its monetary policy today on Monday, by lowering record high interest rates.
Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of central bank is scheduled to meet today, following which bank will release the monetary policy details.
In its previous decision, State Bank kept the policy rate at 22percent, citing substantial improvements in inflation and external positions due to macroeconomic stabilization efforts.
Despite these advancements, inflation remains elevated, and risks such as geopolitical uncertainties, global commodity price fluctuations, and upcoming budget measures continue to pose challenges to the inflation outlook. The MPC aims to bring down inflation to a target range of 5-7% by September 2025.
Since the last meeting, notable changes were witnessed including moderate economic recovery with agriculture sector growing by 6.8pc and a current account surplus of $619 million in March 2024, driven by remittances.
Exports showed steady growth while imports declined, leading to stabilization of foreign exchange reserves. Fiscal consolidation efforts resulted in a primary surplus of 1.8pc of GDP, although interest payments increased due to high debt levels.
Broad money growth reached 17.1pc in March 2024, fueled by higher foreign assets and government borrowing, while credit to the private sector slowed. Inflation eased to 20.7% in March from 23.1% in February, supported by tight monetary and fiscal policies, lower global commodity prices, and improved food supplies.
MPC emphasized maintaining the current policy stance to ensure continued reduction in inflation.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 10, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 277.65 for selling.
Euro comes down to 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate is 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.60.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.6
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.7
|748.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.63
|41.03
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.74
|917.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.2
|59.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.53
|174.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.3
|26.6
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|731.4
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.51
|77.21
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.5
|205.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.63
|26.93
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.79
|315.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.64
|7.79
