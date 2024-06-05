How much of Policy Rate cut is expected in upcoming SBP MPC review?

ISLAMABAD – All eyes are on State Bank of Pakistan as the central bank is expected to cut key interest rate after keeping it at record high 22 percent for over year.
State Bank is slated to convene on June 10, after the country's recent CPI report, which showed the lowest reading in 30 months at 11.8pc in May.
Ahead of MPC moot, a poll conducted by an international media outlet comprising 16 analysts suggests a 100 basis-point (bps) rate cut by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Ten analysts expect a 100 bps cut, one foresees a 150 bps reduction, and four expect a 200 bps decrease.
One respondent sees State Bank to maintain the current rates despite lowering inflation.
The economic growth of the fifth most populous country has been sluggish in recent years in wake of stringent reforms under IMF bailout to stabilize its faltering economy.
Experts also see GDP growth to be around 2 percent in the current fiscal year ending in June, after experiencing negative growth the previous year. The government aims to achieve 3.5pc growth this year, anticipating a rise in economic activity.
The government plans to formally request a new, longer-term IMF bailout summer, following the completion of a short-term program earlier this year that helped prevent a default.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.