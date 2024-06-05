Eid ul Adha 2024: Astronomers predict Eid date ahead of Ruet moon sighting

Anticipation for Eid ul-Adha celebrations is growing, with less than two weeks remaining for one of two major Islamic festivals.

Ahead of country's apex moon sighting body, Astronomers predicted that crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah will likely be sighted on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Astronomer Javed Iqbal forecasts that moon will be visible on June 7, coinciding with the 29th of Dhul Hijjah. He stated that sunset will occur at 7:20 PM, with the moon age at 26 hours and 45 minutes old at that time.

He further mentioned that the moon should become visible around 15 minutes after sunset, with a visibility window of 40 to 50 minutes, and the moonset is anticipated at 8:31 PM. For the moon to be sighted, it needs to be at least 19 hours old.

