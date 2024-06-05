Hania Aamir surpasses Ayeza Khan to become most followed celebrity on Instagram

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has overtaken Ayeza Khan in the race for Instagram followers, becoming the most followed actress on the platform.
Since May, Hania Aamir and Ayeza Khan have been in a competition titled "Who is more popular on Instagram?"
For several months, Ayeza Khan held the top spot with the most Instagram followers. As of April, Hania Aamir was in second place with 13.1 million followers. However, by the night of May 12th, Hania Aamir made a significant leap, gaining nearly 4 million new followers in just one month, bringing her total to 13.9 million followers, closely matching Ayeza Khan.
Since April, Ayeza Khan maintained her 13.9 million followers, holding the title of the most followed Pakistani showbiz star.
The significant difference of approximately 89,477 followers between them gradually diminished. Finally, Hania Aamir surpassed Ayeza Khan with 14.1 million followers, claiming the title of the most followed actress in Pakistan on Instagram.
On the other hand, Ayeza Khan, with 14 million followers, has now moved to second place, with a difference of more than 78,000 followers between the two.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar, Pound, Dirham, Riyal and other currencies on June 5, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 353.45 for buying, and 356.95 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.45
|356.95
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.39
|40.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.64
|913.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.18
|59.78
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.04
|173.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.61
|26.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.13
|26.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.46
|310.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
