Hania Aamir surpasses Ayeza Khan to become most followed celebrity on Instagram

Web Desk
01:45 PM | 5 Jun, 2024
Hania Aamir surpasses Ayeza Khan to become most followed celebrity on Instagram

Pakistani actor Hania Aamir has overtaken Ayeza Khan in the race for Instagram followers, becoming the most followed actress on the platform.

Since May, Hania Aamir and Ayeza Khan have been in a competition titled "Who is more popular on Instagram?"

For several months, Ayeza Khan held the top spot with the most Instagram followers. As of April, Hania Aamir was in second place with 13.1 million followers. However, by the night of May 12th, Hania Aamir made a significant leap, gaining nearly 4 million new followers in just one month, bringing her total to 13.9 million followers, closely matching Ayeza Khan.

Since April, Ayeza Khan maintained her 13.9 million followers, holding the title of the most followed Pakistani showbiz star.

The significant difference of approximately 89,477 followers between them gradually diminished. Finally, Hania Aamir surpassed Ayeza Khan with 14.1 million followers, claiming the title of the most followed actress in Pakistan on Instagram.

On the other hand, Ayeza Khan, with 14 million followers, has now moved to second place, with a difference of more than 78,000 followers between the two.

01:45 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

03:39 PM | 5 Jun, 2024

Canada announces new residency programs for caregivers with these benefits

