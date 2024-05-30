Hania Aamir faces severe backlash over bold photoshoot

Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan's most prominent celebrities, shares the title of the most-followed Instagram personality in the country with Ayeza Khan.

She frequently makes headlines, often seen mingling with international celebrities.

Currently, she is involved in two major projects: "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" and an upcoming drama with Fahad Mustafa. Additionally, Hania collaborates with various brands on their new collections.

Recently, she participated in a photoshoot for Lulusar's Eid collection. One of her looks sparked controversy as it featured a summer top that revealed some skin.

This has led to a wave of criticism from social media users who are displeased with her outfit choice for the shoot.