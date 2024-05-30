Search

Lifestyle

Hania Aamir faces severe backlash over bold photoshoot

Web Desk
04:00 PM | 30 May, 2024
Hania Aamir faces severe backlash over bold photoshoot

Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan's most prominent celebrities, shares the title of the most-followed Instagram personality in the country with Ayeza Khan.

She frequently makes headlines, often seen mingling with international celebrities.

Currently, she is involved in two major projects: "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" and an upcoming drama with Fahad Mustafa. Additionally, Hania collaborates with various brands on their new collections.

Recently, she participated in a photoshoot for Lulusar's Eid collection. One of her looks sparked controversy as it featured a summer top that revealed some skin.

This has led to a wave of criticism from social media users who are displeased with her outfit choice for the shoot.

Hania Aamir exudes summer vibes in cool floral dress; see pictures

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

04:00 PM | 30 May, 2024

Hania Aamir faces severe backlash over bold photoshoot

12:18 PM | 30 May, 2024

Kriti Sanon looks smoking hot in new bold pictures

11:00 PM | 29 May, 2024

Janhvi Kapoor's Punjabi look goes viral

06:09 PM | 29 May, 2024

Zara Noor Abbas shares her motherhood experience

05:51 PM | 29 May, 2024

Nausheen Shah goes under the knife, requests fans for prayers  

12:01 PM | 29 May, 2024

'All Eyes on Rafah': Bollywood stars extend support to Palestine amid ...

Lifestyle

10:55 PM | 27 May, 2024

American actor Johnny Wactor shot dead by thieves

06:53 PM | 28 May, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's stellar performance on Arif Lohar's 'Jugni' goes ...

02:55 PM | 28 May, 2024

Hania Aamir opens up about mental health challenges

Advertisement

Latest

04:56 PM | 30 May, 2024

Registration process for Punjab’ free solar scheme 2024 announced

Gold & Silver

02:22 PM | 29 May, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 30 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 298 301
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.25
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.5 747.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.42 38.82
Danish Krone DKK 40.44 40.84
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.07 913.07
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.05 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.14 173.14
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.28 26.58
Omani Riyal OMR 722.39 730.39
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.08 26.38
Swiss Franc CHF 305.32 307.82
Thai Bhat THB 7.60 7.75

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: