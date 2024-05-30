Finance minister to present federal budget on June 10

ISLAMABAD - The proposal to present the federal budget for the new fiscal year on June 10 has been put forward.

According to sources, the Ministry of Finance is finalizing the preparations for the budget, and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will present it on June 10. The sources also indicated that the budget will incorporate the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a related development, Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani met with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. During the meeting, the Finance Minister briefed the Acting President on the preparation of a people-friendly budget. He also updated the Acting President on the government’s measures to control inflation.

The upcoming budget is expected to address various economic challenges while adhering to the IMF’s stipulations, aiming to provide relief to the public amidst rising prices.