Registration process for Punjab’ free solar scheme 2024 announced

LAHORE – The registration process for the Punjab government’s solar system scheme has been unveiled as authorities have finalised the procedure in this regard.
The project to provide free solar system will cost Rs10 billion while total installation cost will also be borne by provincial government.
The government aims at distributing the solar systems among 50,000 families consuming up to 100 electricity units per month each.
However, it has been decided that people involved in electricity theft or availing benefit from any other government scheme will not be entertained in this scheme.
People interested in the scheme will be able to register themselves through just SMS from their mobile phones.
The eligible applicants will require sending their electricity bill reference number and Computerised National Identity Card number through SMS on 8800.
The government will provide the data of the registered candidates to the National Telecommunication Corporation which will send it to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) after verifying their details.
Later, the PITB will send the final lists of eligible candidates to the district administration.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 30, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.3
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.5
|747.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.42
|38.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.44
|40.84
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.07
|913.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.05
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.14
|173.14
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.28
|26.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.39
|730.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.08
|26.38
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.32
|307.82
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.60
|7.75
