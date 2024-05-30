Registration process for Punjab’ free solar scheme 2024 announced

LAHORE – The registration process for the Punjab government’s solar system scheme has been unveiled as authorities have finalised the procedure in this regard.

The project to provide free solar system will cost Rs10 billion while total installation cost will also be borne by provincial government.

The government aims at distributing the solar systems among 50,000 families consuming up to 100 electricity units per month each.

However, it has been decided that people involved in electricity theft or availing benefit from any other government scheme will not be entertained in this scheme.

People interested in the scheme will be able to register themselves through just SMS from their mobile phones.

The eligible applicants will require sending their electricity bill reference number and Computerised National Identity Card number through SMS on 8800.

The government will provide the data of the registered candidates to the National Telecommunication Corporation which will send it to the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) after verifying their details.

Later, the PITB will send the final lists of eligible candidates to the district administration.