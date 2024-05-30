Summer vacation 2024 announced for schools in Balochistan 

QUETTA – The education department of Balochistan has announces summer vacation 2024 for educational institutions in summer zone of the province.

A notification has been issued in this regard, stating that the summer break will be observed from June 1 to August 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, parents have complained that they will have to pay the fee despite closure of schools during summer holidays. The urged the government to bar the schools from collecting fee during vacations.

A day earlier, the Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced summer vacation 2024 for all colleges and universities across the province.

The department has issued a notification in this regard, stating that the summer break for the educational institutions in summer zone will be observed from June 15 to August 31, 2024.

However, the summer holidays will commence in winter zone from July 1 till 31. The colleges and universities in this region will reopen on August 1, 2024.