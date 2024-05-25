KP announces summer vacations for schools amid soaring temperature

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced summer vacations in all the private and public sector schools for the academic year 2024-25 amid sweltering weather.

A notification issued by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department said vacations in summer season will begin from June 1st for primary schools, and on June 15 for Middle, Higher Secondary Schools and will continue till August 31.

In Winter Zone, the summer break will start on July 1 for one month.

KP Summer Vacations

Zone School Level Vacation Start Date Vacation End Date Summer Zone Primary Schools 1st June 2024 31st August 2024 Summer Zone Middle/High & Higher Secondary Schools 15th June 2024 31st August 2024 Winter Zone All Schools 1st July 2024 31st July 2024

The government of Punjab earlier announced summer vacations from June 1 to August 14 amid heatwave alert.