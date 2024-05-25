Six dead, several injured as storms wreak havoc in parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Windstorms and rains lashed parts of Punjab on Friday night and the death toll from storms rose to six.
At least six people, including two children, were killed while several others were injured as powerful storms ripped through Rawalpindi and Sialkot.
A series of severe storms with heavy winds and rain caused six deaths, including four children, and injured over 15 people in Rawalpindi and Sialkot. In Gujar Khan, a nearby area of Rawalpindi, three children died in storm-related incidents, with reports of roofs collapsing and trees falling.
Reports in media claimed that 14-year-old girl named Ariba died when her house's roof collapsed in Sangni, and in Changa Bangyal, two children, 8-year-old Zul Hassan and 9-year-old Haider Abbas, were killed in a similar incident.
Over dozen injured individuals were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, including 12-year-old Alize and 4-year-old Farhan, who were critically injured and transferred to Rawalpindi's DHQ Hospital.
In Sialkot, three people died in separate incidents caused by the storm. Aqib, 27, succumbed to his injuries. In Bhag, Tehsil Pasrur, 32-year-old Raheel and 12-year-old Muhammad Ali were struck and killed by lightning while cutting fodder in the fields.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
