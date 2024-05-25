Six dead, several injured as storms wreak havoc in parts of Punjab

LAHORE – Windstorms and rains lashed parts of Punjab on Friday night and the death toll from storms rose to six.

At least six people, including two children, were killed while several others were injured as powerful storms ripped through Rawalpindi and Sialkot.

A series of severe storms with heavy winds and rain caused six deaths, including four children, and injured over 15 people in Rawalpindi and Sialkot. In Gujar Khan, a nearby area of Rawalpindi, three children died in storm-related incidents, with reports of roofs collapsing and trees falling.

Reports in media claimed that 14-year-old girl named Ariba died when her house's roof collapsed in Sangni, and in Changa Bangyal, two children, 8-year-old Zul Hassan and 9-year-old Haider Abbas, were killed in a similar incident.

Over dozen injured individuals were taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, including 12-year-old Alize and 4-year-old Farhan, who were critically injured and transferred to Rawalpindi's DHQ Hospital.

In Sialkot, three people died in separate incidents caused by the storm. Aqib, 27, succumbed to his injuries. In Bhag, Tehsil Pasrur, 32-year-old Raheel and 12-year-old Muhammad Ali were struck and killed by lightning while cutting fodder in the fields.