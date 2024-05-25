Zindigi JS Bank & 5th Pillar Family Takaful ink MoU to facilitate customers for Hajj, Umrah on easy installments

ISLAMABAD - The Digital banking Initiative of JS Bank, Zindigi, has partnered with 5th Pillar Family Takaful, a prominent provider of Takaful products and services, to make Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages more accessible.

This collaboration brings together Zindigi's user-friendly digital platform with 5th Pillar's established Hajj and Umrah saving plans including the end-to-end value chain. This means customers will be experiencing a hassle-free, pilgrimage saving and traveling plan directly through Zindigi Mobile App.

"We are delighted to partner with 5th Pillar Family Takaful so we can offer one window solution for Hajj and Umrah to our customers," said Mr. Atif Ishaque, Chief Business Officer Zindigi JS Bank. Mr. Asim Raja, the Chief Commercial Officer of 5th Pillar Family Takaful added that "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to make Hajj and Umrah accessible to everyone. By combining our expertise with Zindigi’s digital capabilities, we can empower more people to embark on these sacred pilgrimages."

The partnership between Zindigi and 5th Pillar Family Takaful represents a significant step towards making Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages more accessible and convenient. This collaboration not only simplifies the process but also reaffirms the commitment of both organizations to support their customers in fulfilling their spiritual journeys.