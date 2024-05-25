NHA raises Toll Tax Rates for national highways and motorways

LAHORE – Road travel becomes costlier again as National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced an increase in toll tax rates for several national highways and motorways.

The new rates will come into effect on July 1, 2024, and will apply to various routes including M1 Islamabad Peshawar, M3 Lahore Abdul Hakim, M4 Pindi Bhattian Faisalabad Multan, Motorway M5 Multan Sukkur, M14 DI Khan, and E35 Hussainabad-Hasan Abdal – Havelian – Mansehra Expressway.

Under the revised rates, the toll for cars on national highways has been raised by Rs 30 to Rs 40, while wagons will see an increase of Rs 70. Buses will pay Rs 130, up by Rs 30, and articulated trucks will pay Rs 350, an increase of Rs 100.

Motorway Toll Tax Rates 2024

NHA maintained that additional revenue generated from these increased toll taxes will be utilised to improve and maintain national highways, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for commuters.