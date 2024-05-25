Search

NHA raises Toll Tax Rates for national highways and motorways

LAHORE – Road travel becomes costlier again as National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced an increase in toll tax rates for several national highways and motorways.

The new rates will come into effect on July 1, 2024, and will apply to various routes including M1 Islamabad Peshawar, M3 Lahore Abdul Hakim, M4 Pindi Bhattian Faisalabad Multan, Motorway M5 Multan Sukkur, M14 DI Khan, and E35 Hussainabad-Hasan Abdal – Havelian – Mansehra Expressway.

Under the revised rates, the toll for cars on national highways has been raised by Rs 30 to Rs 40, while wagons will see an increase of Rs 70. Buses will pay Rs 130, up by Rs 30, and articulated trucks will pay Rs 350, an increase of Rs 100.

Motorway Toll Tax Rates 2024

NHA maintained that additional revenue generated from these increased toll taxes will be utilised to improve and maintain national highways, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for commuters.

Gold & Silver

03:15 PM | 24 May, 2024

Gold registers losses for third consecutive day in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 25 May 2024

      
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.35 74.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

