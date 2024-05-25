NHA raises Toll Tax Rates for national highways and motorways

LAHORE – Road travel becomes costlier again as National Highway Authority (NHA) has announced an increase in toll tax rates for several national highways and motorways.
The new rates will come into effect on July 1, 2024, and will apply to various routes including M1 Islamabad Peshawar, M3 Lahore Abdul Hakim, M4 Pindi Bhattian Faisalabad Multan, Motorway M5 Multan Sukkur, M14 DI Khan, and E35 Hussainabad-Hasan Abdal – Havelian – Mansehra Expressway.
Under the revised rates, the toll for cars on national highways has been raised by Rs 30 to Rs 40, while wagons will see an increase of Rs 70. Buses will pay Rs 130, up by Rs 30, and articulated trucks will pay Rs 350, an increase of Rs 100.
NHA maintained that additional revenue generated from these increased toll taxes will be utilised to improve and maintain national highways, ensuring safer and more efficient travel for commuters.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 25, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|280.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.35
|74.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.75
|748.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.57
|916.57
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.03
|172.03
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.64
|731.64
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.75
|307.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
